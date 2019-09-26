San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Boosted By $300,800 Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Position; Kansas City Southern (KSU) Sellers Decreased By 5.73% Their Shorts

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased Equity Comwlth (EQC) stake by 103.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca acquired 9,400 shares as Equity Comwlth (EQC)’s stock rose 4.97%. The San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca holds 18,495 shares with $601,000 value, up from 9,095 last quarter. Equity Comwlth now has $4.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $34.58. About 279,665 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $58.6 MLN VS $99.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had a decrease of 5.73% in short interest. KSU’s SI was 2.43 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.73% from 2.58 million shares previously. With 960,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s short sellers to cover KSU’s short positions. The SI to Kansas City Southern’s float is 2.42%. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.31. About 174,187 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is -0.83% below currents $133.31 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 22.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $13.32 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Cap accumulated 107,560 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Amer Interest Gru holds 0.02% or 34,255 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 3,063 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,022 shares. Sg Americas Lc has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 214,750 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% or 3,719 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fulton Bankshares Na has 2,715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 17,235 shares. 2,000 were reported by Blb&B Ltd Liability Company. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated invested in 1.25% or 137,235 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 1,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.01% or 5,067 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Kansas City Southernâ€™s (NYSE:KSU) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Kansas City Southern Appoints Rodrigo Flores Vice President Sales and Marketing Automotive – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “August Employment Level Reaches New Low At US Railroads – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Commonwealth declares $3.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Equity Commonwealth Declares Special Cash Distribution of $3.50 Per Common Share – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Equity Commonwealth’s (NYSE:EQC) Share Price Gain of 26% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.