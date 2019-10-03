Samson Capital Management Trimmed Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding; Medifast (MED) Shorts Raised By 3.08%

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 42.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 98,803 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Samson Capital Management Llc holds 133,685 shares with $3.75M value, down from 232,488 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $28.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) had an increase of 3.08% in short interest. MED’s SI was 1.51M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.08% from 1.47M shares previously. With 240,400 avg volume, 6 days are for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)’s short sellers to cover MED’s short positions. The SI to Medifast Inc’s float is 13.25%. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 145,659 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Williams Companies has $3200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $29.40’s average target is 24.79% above currents $23.56 stock price. Williams Companies had 10 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform”. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3000 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.00 million for 23.56 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $273,275 was made by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20. 10,000 shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S, worth $234,653. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was made by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold Medifast, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.