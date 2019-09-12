Samson Capital Management Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding By $2.77 Million; CIBT EDUCATION GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (MBAIF) Shorts Up By 400%

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 42.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 98,803 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 11.94%. The Samson Capital Management Llc holds 133,685 shares with $3.75M value, down from 232,488 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $29.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.29. About 6.67M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17

CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. MBAIF’s SI was 2,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 500 shares previously. With 9,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)’s short sellers to cover MBAIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4701 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Williams Companies’ (WMB) CEO Alan Armstrong on Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Williams CEO to Present at 2019 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $304.34 million for 24.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prns Inc invested in 30,691 shares. Alexandria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 112,700 shares in its portfolio. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.01% or 46,355 shares. 199,799 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Lc. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Comm Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 9,046 shares in its portfolio. Cushing Asset Lp owns 6.59M shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 283,127 shares. State Street holds 0.12% or 57.90M shares. New York-based Van Eck Assoc has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Amp Capital Investors invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Princeton Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 70,590 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 9.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Co reported 16,161 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capwealth Limited Liability Company holds 584,358 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. Wilson Terrance Lane had bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams Co (NYSE:WMB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Williams Co has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.14’s average target is 24.08% above currents $24.29 stock price. Williams Co had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Mizuho. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

More news for CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) were recently published by: Businessinsider.com, which released: “Activist investor: marijuana cultivator HEXO is undervalued – Business Insider” on September 10, 2018. Prnewswire.com‘s article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” and published on January 24, 2018 is yet another important article.

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company has market cap of $37.83 million. The firm owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It has a 2.5 P/E ratio. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.