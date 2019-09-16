Samson Capital Management Decreased Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position by $3.94 Million; Shares Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose While Farr Miller & Washington Has Lowered Holding by $365,568

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 86.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 80,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 12,325 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $608,000, down from 92,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 839,267 shares traded or 107.39% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 427,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.98 million, down from 432,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.91 million for 15.04 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0.02% or 86,575 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 4,241 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fincl Gru Inc has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 14,000 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Pnc Fincl Services Incorporated reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.04% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 881,216 shares. Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.04% or 44,662 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 0.02% or 39,540 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Wells Fargo & Com Mn reported 545,681 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 1,725 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt Com reported 484,419 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. 613 shares were bought by Bairrington Phillip David, worth $31,944 on Monday, August 12.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Interest Limited Co holds 68,861 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 36,302 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Company has 0.85% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 49,848 are owned by Finemark Bankshares Trust. Hexavest Inc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Covington Invest Advsrs owns 1.16% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 42,463 shares. 97,467 are held by Parsec Financial Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Charter Tru has 1.59% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 162,266 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation holds 134,669 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.24% stake. Rmb Management has 134,877 shares. Baxter Bros stated it has 4,561 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Federated Inc Pa owns 1.99 million shares. Puzo Michael J holds 96,297 shares or 3.01% of its portfolio.

