Samson Capital Management Cut Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position by $2.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Position Upped by Hartline Investment Corp

Samson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samson Capital Management Llc sold 33,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 162,753 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 196,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 510,193 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 191.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 17,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 6,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $209.24. About 1.59M shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Qs Limited Liability holds 9,309 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 1.54% or 17,641 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has 0.21% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,875 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 3,232 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc accumulated 2,841 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 463,994 shares. Finance Architects invested in 0% or 130 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 503,554 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc Incorporated has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc Com (NYSE:GPN) by 6,539 shares to 52,528 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,076 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.54 million for 15.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Gamble Jones Counsel has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,250 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Asset, California-based fund reported 3,338 shares. 81,679 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Ameritas reported 31,402 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 54,955 shares. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested 0.52% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Qci Asset Management New York has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 278 shares. Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.14 million shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.09% or 13,577 shares. 20,344 are held by Oppenheimer. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Co holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.19% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio.

Samson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $160.62M and $53.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 128,461 shares to 534,671 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

