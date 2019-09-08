Samlyn Capital Trimmed Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $31.72 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Value Declined, Investure Has Cut Position by $1.84 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 290,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 204,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33 million, down from 495,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE EXPECTED TO BE 25.5%; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 42,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 168,130 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, down from 210,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 4.62M shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 Tencent, Ctrip-Backed Travel Company Plans Hong Kong IPO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 9 after the close. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $99.76M for 45.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 540,208 shares to 815,363 shares, valued at $38.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 540,208 shares to 815,363 shares, valued at $38.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 273,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

