Samlyn Capital Trimmed Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) Position by $25.96 Million; Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shareholder Montgomery Investment Management Has Cut Position by $620,725

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 218,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 462,400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.16 million, down from 680,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $134.59. About 927,046 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 791,425 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 30/05/2018 – MDU Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources Group, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Completes Holding Company Reorganization – PRNewswire” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” with publication date: March 02, 2019.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $411.35M for 21.30 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.