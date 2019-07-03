Samlyn Capital Stake In Home Depot (HD) Was Raised; As Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Position

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 4,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,781 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 39,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 1.13M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Net $205M; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 22,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 183,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.16M, up from 160,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Tennant Company’s (NYSE:TNC) 1.5% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Grau Dominique sold $685,454.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 55,152 shares to 594,229 shares, valued at $28.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Rei (NYSE:HST) by 33,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 202 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 190,334 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 929,733 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,571 shares. Natixis owns 123,198 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 134,670 are owned by Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.09% or 293,106 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 12,349 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw, New York-based fund reported 8,128 shares. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 740,755 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hanseatic Management reported 8,497 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 144,566 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.01M for 26.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Home Depot (HD) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 259,879 shares to 258,341 shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 317,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Llc owns 51,085 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt reported 6,103 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il reported 184,800 shares or 4.81% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 1.98% or 30,323 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.67% or 90,768 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd invested in 0.54% or 33,096 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 114,968 shares stake. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct reported 5,805 shares. 150,026 were reported by Sabal Trust Co. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 19,547 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. First Personal owns 4,958 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 2,659 shares. 14,551 are owned by Interocean Cap Limited Liability Co.