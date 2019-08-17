Samlyn Capital Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Raised by $35.05 Million; Dominion Res Va (D) Shareholder Laffer Investments Upped Position

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92M, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.36M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 507.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 507,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 607,907 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 2.37 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (NYSE:TJX) by 1.02M shares to 578,000 shares, valued at $30.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 259,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,341 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90 shares to 23,725 shares, valued at $4.51B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,083 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions and 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.