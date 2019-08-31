Samlyn Capital Stake in Assurant (AIZ) Boosted as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Boosted Its Position

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 198,712 shares as the company's stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 831,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.92 million, up from 632,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123. About 491,609 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news: Assurant Inc (AIZ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance, August 07, 2019. Assurant Named Ward's 50 Top Performing P&C Insurer for 13th Consecutive Year – Business Wire, August 01, 2019. Would Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance, August 14, 2019. Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance, May 15, 2019. Is Assurant, Inc.'s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance, July 17, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 163,424 shares to 331,858 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 259,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,341 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Cap LP has 0.12% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 202,630 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 4,644 shares. First Manhattan Company has 44,345 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hartford Management Company invested in 0.02% or 6,964 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking owns 146,358 shares. 2,453 were accumulated by Cibc World. Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 2,609 shares. Bowling Ltd has 0.26% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 17,300 shares. Gw Henssler Associate stated it has 5,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 31,522 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 16,934 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fort LP reported 1,164 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $74.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news: Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq, August 19, 2019. Dow Movers: MSFT, PFE – Nasdaq, August 28, 2019. Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq, August 29, 2019. Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq, August 22, 2019. Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq, August 12, 2019.