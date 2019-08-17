Samlyn Capital Raised Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Channing Capital Management Has Boosted Activision Blizz (ATVI) Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 196.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 540,208 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 815,363 shares with $38.21M value, up from 275,155 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 14.29M shares traded or 14.91% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Activision Blizz (ATVI) stake by 72.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc acquired 53,678 shares as Activision Blizz (ATVI)'s stock rose 0.37%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 127,845 shares with $5.82M value, up from 74,167 last quarter. Activision Blizz now has $35.79B valuation. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.80 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -0.96% below currents $54.41 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) stake by 634,397 shares to 370,840 valued at $9.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 259,879 shares and now owns 258,341 shares. Waste Connections Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard State Bank reported 32,151 shares stake. Macquarie Gp invested 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11.51M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt has invested 0.79% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1,557 were reported by Kessler Invest Gp Limited Com. Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Company, Maine-based fund reported 1,570 shares. Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.05% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 252,879 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.11% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sigma Inv Counselors Inc owns 7,249 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company reported 291,421 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). First National Communication reported 37,513 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.17% or 15,447 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Among 8 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Activision Blizzard has $6400 highest and $4300 lowest target. $54.33’s average target is 16.44% above currents $46.66 stock price. Activision Blizzard had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. SunTrust maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Monday, August 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Credit Suisse maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Thursday, August 8 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15.

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 5,062 shares to 73,732 valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) stake by 110,019 shares and now owns 708,317 shares. American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 6,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 840 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 661,527 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 5,097 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 34,988 shares. The California-based Avalon Global Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.43% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bailard invested in 54,158 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 12,000 shares. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 0.06% or 683,726 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Company reported 471,845 shares. Lafayette Investments holds 21,075 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited accumulated 94,772 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 3.05M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate accumulated 25,604 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity. Shares for $4.30M were bought by NOLAN PETER J on Tuesday, March 12.