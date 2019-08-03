Samlyn Capital Raised Holding in Assurant (AIZ); As Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Declined, Oslo Asset Management Asa Boosted Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 7.86M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 198,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The hedge fund held 831,473 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.92 million, up from 632,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.08. About 360,846 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT COMMENCEMENT OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING SUB NOTES OFFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Limited Company holds 0.02% or 214,420 shares. Srb has 0.07% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 7,300 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 459,959 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. M Secs Inc owns 10,437 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Essex Mgmt Com Lc owns 0.28% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 60,093 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Company owns 297,476 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.31% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division owns 633 shares. Waters Parkerson & Lc stated it has 0.37% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Victory Capital Management has 0.54% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 127,417 shares. Duncker Streett Company owns 1,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Spilling Lower – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.03% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). New York-based Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 3.36M shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 4,000 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc has 7.26M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oz LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 77,749 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 5,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 4,905 shares. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 57,154 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 15,509 shares. Earnest Llc invested in 0% or 27 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Acadian Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc stated it has 843,392 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 7,210 shares to 42,790 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 36,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,094 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant Renews Partnership with Lowe’s for Product Protection, Support – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends on its Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.