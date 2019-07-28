Samlyn Capital Position in American Express Co (AXP) Has Decreased by $29.20 Million; Gibraltar Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Shares Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 267,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.32M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24 million shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 21/03/2018 – Standard Chartered’s Anna Marrs Leaves for American Express Role; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Possible Bid for Broadcom; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 20/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE NEWSER ON RUSSIA HACK FINDINGS: LIVE; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 3,056 shares. St Germain D J has 96,434 shares. Amarillo State Bank holds 0.36% or 8,313 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 52,448 shares. Horrell Capital Management has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 44 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt owns 4,040 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 2,042 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.13% or 3.00 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 166,829 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 103,881 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0.05% stake. Etrade Management Ltd Llc invested in 11,906 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Atlas Browninc, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,852 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated holds 43,203 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Llc, a California-based fund reported 17,374 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 540,208 shares to 815,363 shares, valued at $38.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 104,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,636 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37M and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares to 150,921 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 33,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,036 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s How Intel Stock (INTC) Could Rally to $58 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C accumulated 128,610 shares or 2.47% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Inc holds 541,642 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bankshares, a Virginia-based fund reported 108,252 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.83% or 8.00 million shares. Putnam Investments Ltd accumulated 3.79M shares. Truepoint has 15,682 shares. Weik Capital holds 0.17% or 6,670 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 778,094 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.39% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 68,812 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Stewart Patten Company Llc holds 417,018 shares. Moreover, Athena Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 40,934 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 15.56M shares. Letko Brosseau And Associates invested 1.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $249,284 activity.