Samlyn Capital Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake as Valuation Rose; As International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Share Value Rose, Connable Office Has Lifted Its Position

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 232,324 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32 million, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $97.49. About 951,453 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 22.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 4,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 22,975 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, up from 18,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 443,759 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 09/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,136 shares to 27,735 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,540 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 104,768 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $90.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 246,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.