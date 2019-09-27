Samlyn Capital Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding by $515,160 as Valuation Rose; Twin Capital Management Decreased Progressive Oh Com (PGR) Holding by $2.38 Million; Share Price Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Oh Com (PGR) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 30,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, down from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Oh Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.75. About 3.21 million shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 232,324 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.32M, down from 237,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90. About 1.26M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05 million for 14.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc Com by 26,060 shares to 29,485 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares Common (NYSE:V) by 7,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs owns 39,300 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Green Square Capital Lc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14,368 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc reported 10,598 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 83,286 shares. Bristol John W And Ny, New York-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has 0.49% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6.94M shares. London Company Of Virginia invested in 1.08 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.4% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 307,289 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 5,180 shares. 4,875 are held by Parkside Savings Bank Tru. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 9,966 are owned by Da Davidson Company. Etrade Capital Management Limited Company owns 13,507 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Planning Lc has 6,103 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Company holds 5,965 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 948,013 shares. Sir Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.93% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 1.5% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 411,510 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated holds 41,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kbc Nv holds 0.02% or 20,555 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 1.91 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Co reported 5,505 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 338 shares. First American Commercial Bank holds 0.14% or 18,114 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 1.14M shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.