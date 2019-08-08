Samlyn Capital Lowered By $29.20 Million Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (EROS) Sellers Decreased By 14.08% Their Shorts

Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EROS) had a decrease of 14.08% in short interest. EROS’s SI was 8.32M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 14.08% from 9.68 million shares previously. With 1.92 million avg volume, 4 days are for Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:EROS)’s short sellers to cover EROS’s short positions. The SI to Eros International Plc A Ordinary Shares’s float is 16.24%. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 2.12M shares traded. Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) has declined 87.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 87.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EROS News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 04/05/2018 – Eros lnternational’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview; 04/04/2018 – EROS INTL FOUNDERS HELD 60.1% STAKE IN CO. AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 Eros International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Eros International’s CFO, Prem Parameswaran, To Be Featured in TV ASIA Interview; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S EROS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA LTD EROS.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT FROM CONTOPS 356 MLN RUPEES VS 206.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – EROS AFFIRMED SUBSCRIBER BASE DOUBLING OVER 12 MOS. GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Eros International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 1, JYOTI DESHPANDE, GROUP CEO AND MD OF THE COMPANY, RESIGNED FROM THESE POSITIONS – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Eros International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 20.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 267,933 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.02 million shares with $111.32 million value, down from 1.29 million last quarter. American Express Co now has $106.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 2.46 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,952 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pittenger Anderson Incorporated accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 217,935 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 7,363 shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 34,000 shares. Mcf Advsr Llc accumulated 1,204 shares. 2,129 were accumulated by Anchor Advsrs Ltd Company. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Communication Inc Al has 29,490 shares. Philadelphia Trust Com stated it has 15,889 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 785,239 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,858 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 2,592 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.15% or 13,318 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.77B for 15.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Thomson Reuters Corp stake by 301,190 shares to 450,400 valued at $26.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 1.85 million shares and now owns 1.88M shares. Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) was raised too.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Wednesday, July 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $131 target in Monday, March 4 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.