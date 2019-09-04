Samlyn Capital Lifted Its Kohls (KSS) Position; Visteon (VC) Sentiment Is 1.01

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 422.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 853,100 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.05 million shares with $72.54 million value, up from 201,700 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.64B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 2.63M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 03/05/2018 – Kohl’s Family Value Day and Kohl’s Activity Zone Return to Wisconsin State Fair; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Partners With Popsugar For Millennial Apparel Collection — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Earnings: Riding Momentum Into Earnings? — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q

Visteon Corp (VC) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 98 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 97 sold and reduced equity positions in Visteon Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 31.12 million shares, down from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Visteon Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 69 Increased: 61 New Position: 37.

Analysts await Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 58.04% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.12 per share. VC’s profit will be $13.14 million for 37.14 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Visteon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 67.86% EPS growth.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation for 59,298 shares. Trigran Investments Inc. owns 310,360 shares or 3.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Capital Management Llc has 3.55% invested in the company for 348,552 shares. The Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct has invested 1.78% in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In, a Indiana-based fund reported 104,268 shares.

The stock increased 5.80% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 284,850 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (VC) has declined 42.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and makes electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It has a 23.54 P/E ratio. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays , such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver.

Among 9 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Kohl’s has $82 highest and $4700 lowest target. $63.67’s average target is 35.04% above currents $47.15 stock price. Kohl’s had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22 with “Underweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 13. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $5900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 6. Deutsche Bank maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 5,994 shares. Wilsey Asset Mngmt holds 6.27% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 217,453 shares. Greatmark Inv reported 137,690 shares. 152 are held by Nuwave Mngmt Limited Company. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co holds 267,314 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 4,056 shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 32,233 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 355,821 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 297,912 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 3,156 shares. Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 48,614 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Eqis Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 6,137 shares. Dsam (London) Ltd invested in 0.03% or 3,378 shares.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Kohl’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KSS) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kohl’s: Trend Reversal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kohl’s 12.7% Total Yield Is Very Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Larry Montgomery, who helped make Kohl’s a national brand, dies at 70 – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be Fooled: Kohl’s Isn’t an Undervalued Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.