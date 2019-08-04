Samlyn Capital Increases Stake in Target (TGT); As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Spinnaker Trust Has Increased Position by $634,662

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 16,626 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 13,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 3.44M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Barclays trader tells court being a bank VP is like working at McDonald’s; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 57,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 277,846 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30M, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Target Stock Can Clear $100 â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs doubles down on big-box retail – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 406,013 shares to 2.27 million shares, valued at $158.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 76,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,034 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP) by 21,445 shares to 249,051 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 14,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,976 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 17,825 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.34% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 220,557 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 24,000 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. L And S Advsr Inc reported 1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Northeast Inv Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 110,136 shares. Nippon Life Americas Inc owns 57,040 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,716 shares. American National Tx owns 85,665 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sageworth Tru Com owns 91 shares. 5,345 were reported by Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.11% or 65,721 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Company invested in 0.6% or 24,593 shares. Moreover, Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $771,429 activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6.