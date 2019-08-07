Samlyn Capital Increases Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN); As Comcast (CMCSA) Market Value Declined, First Financial Has Lifted by $724,074 Its Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 6.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.87 million, up from 3.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 7.93 million shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS ITS CREDIT APPROVAL PROCESSES ARE ROBUST; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: SEBI REQUESTED CLARIFICATIONS BASED ON NEWS REPORTS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 05/04/2018 – Times of India: CBI questions ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar’s brother-in-law; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Lombard General Insurance frontrunner for Star Health & Allied Insurance – Economic Times

First Financial Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 255.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Corp bought 18,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 25,820 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 7,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $42.07. About 18.43M shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 25/04/2018 – Comcast confirms $31 bln bid for Sky, sparking battle with Fox; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Culture Secretary Doesn’t Plan to Raise Concerns Over Comcast’s Sky Bid; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) by 681,200 shares to 118,800 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 1.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,900 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

First Financial Corp, which manages about $133.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) by 12,690 shares to 664,258 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.