Samlyn Capital Increases Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB); Omers Administration Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.60M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.85. About 4.13 million shares traded or 21.36% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 1721.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 137,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 145,871 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 8,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 1.11M shares traded or 48.90% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 16,553 shares to 156,377 shares, valued at $47.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 406,013 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited invested in 0.14% or 225,399 shares. Texas Yale Corporation stated it has 0.76% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horan Capital Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,036 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv reported 215 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 3,080 are owned by Summit Asset Management Ltd Company. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.67% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Opus Mngmt reported 9,200 shares. Sun Life Financial, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,185 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.03% or 2,281 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc reported 1,797 shares stake. Avalon Ltd Liability Com accumulated 180,393 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 77,008 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 466 shares in its portfolio. 2,498 were reported by Mcrae Capital Mngmt Inc.

