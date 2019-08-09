Samlyn Capital Increases Holding in Home Depot (HD); Citigroup (C) Holder Spears Abacus Advisors Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 22,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 183,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.16M, up from 160,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.87M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 13.32 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF N.T. BUTTERFIELD & SON LTD NTB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $46; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working DC Residents to Claim EITC This Tax Season; 07/05/2018 – Mexican presidential campaigns meeting with BlackRock’s Larry Fink; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 406,013 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $158.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 324,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,532 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.48% or 22,441 shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,058 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Com reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Steinberg Asset Mgmt owns 0.61% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 22,298 shares. Conning reported 217,715 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Century Cos stated it has 2.51 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Moreover, Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 0.53% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,248 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Financial Bank has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford Company holds 0.2% or 57,520 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.2% or 25,455 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cohen Steers accumulated 964 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,085 shares. Payden & Rygel invested 1.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Home Depot, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset accumulated 57,000 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership owns 0.85% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 771,799 shares. Foundry Prtn Llc invested in 637,258 shares. Causeway Cap Mgmt invested 2.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers Financial Bank reported 546 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Com reported 5,825 shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 523,543 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.43M shares. Axa owns 0.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 873,728 shares. 1.21M are owned by Asset One Communication Limited. Ing Groep Nv has 123,912 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Sentinel Tru Lba reported 4,790 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 3,255 shares. Associated Banc holds 4,690 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 960,273 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.49 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.