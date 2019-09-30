Samlyn Capital Increased Pulte Group (PHM) Holding by $51.37 Million; Stock Price Rose; Harvey Partners Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $2.26 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 405.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 1.66 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.33 million, up from 408,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 943,470 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 19,662 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52 million, down from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $275.39. About 133,152 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Rev $4.3B-$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 20.01 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

