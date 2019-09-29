Samlyn Capital Increased By $152.69 Million Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) stake by 544.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 1.89 million shares as Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 14.05%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 2.23M shares with $182.01 million value, up from 346,300 last quarter. Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc now has $6.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 806,959 shares traded or 31.27% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $82; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 26.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 24,700 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 68,200 shares with $11.47 million value, down from 92,900 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $7.83B valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.64. About 412,483 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 156,213 shares to 164 valued at $47,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Fox Corp stake by 1.72 million shares and now owns 841,171 shares. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LPLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $11000 highest and $9600 lowest target. $100.67’s average target is 23.83% above currents $81.3 stock price. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LPLA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department reported 0% stake. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 28,402 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 20,231 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Invesco Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Raymond James Na holds 0.03% or 7,653 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 43,675 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 69,253 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 9,486 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited reported 10,442 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 17,320 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 8,300 shares. Contravisory Management Inc holds 2,679 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.01% or 4,137 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 35.41% above currents $143.64 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18900 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.28M for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.