Samlyn Capital Holds Stake in Grubhub (GRUB); Investure Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Investure Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, up from 99,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 09/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are pumping $20 million into Rent the Runway through their investment firm The deal is said to value the New York City startup at nearly $800 million; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 507.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 507,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 607,907 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.23M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. It closed at $60.4 lastly. It is up 45.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EBITDA $64.1M

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Is Up 128% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GRUB deepens Applebee’s, IHOP partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB +3.9% as Citi turns bullish on growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NY wants food delivery commission cap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 26,123 shares to 73,304 shares, valued at $86.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (NYSE:DG) by 218,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,400 shares, and cut its stake in Myokardia Inc.