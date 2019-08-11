Samlyn Capital Holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Has Increased as Share Price Declined; As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Koshinski Asset Management Cut Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 73.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 104,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 246,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59 million, up from 142,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $120.89. About 271,803 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 15,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 18,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 11/04/2018 – The Shift: Facebook Is Complicated. That Shouldn’t Stop Lawmakers; 20/03/2018 – Facebook hit further as wider tech sector recovers; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 06/04/2018 – This week on Too Embarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update <strong>Recode’s</strong> Kara Swisher, Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner explain some of this week’s biggest stories; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 2.33M shares to 346,300 shares, valued at $24.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 267,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,090 shares to 12,681 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA) by 103,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.21 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.