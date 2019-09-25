Samlyn Capital Holding in Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Lifted as Stock Value Declined; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Has Lowered by $5.46 Million

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 95.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 133,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231,000, down from 138,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 988,468 shares traded or 23.73% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 157.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 582,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 953,711 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18 million, up from 370,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.87% or $0.315 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 5.98M shares traded or 68.92% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – Rubraca® (rucaparib) Approved in the U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TABLETS RECEIVE EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 29/05/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS EC AUTHORIZES RUBRACA FOR RECURRENT OVARIAN CANCER; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology 1Q Loss/Shr $1.54; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY-IN ADDITION TO GRANTING RUBRACA APPROVAL FDA CONVERTED APPROVAL OF INITIAL TREATMENT INDICATION FROM ACCELERATED TO REGULAR APPROVAL; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 06/04/2018 – CLVS CONFIRMS EXPANDED FDA LABEL FOR RUBRACA IN OVARIAN CANCER

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 130,849 shares to 229,617 shares, valued at $14.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 52,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.86 per share. HIW’s profit will be $89.20 million for 12.80 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Highwoods Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 111,096 shares to 26,157 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 287,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,894 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1.

