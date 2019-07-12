Samlyn Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $11.08 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 97.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 120,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,094 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 123,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.11. About 5.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 6,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.29M, up from 51,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32 million shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.47 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,998 shares to 6,824 shares, valued at $967,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.