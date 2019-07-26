Samlyn Capital Has Upped Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Stake by $133.27 Million; Shares Declined; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Decreased Mastercard (MA) Stake by $300,222

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 564.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 854,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.55 million, up from 151,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $180.9. About 201,463 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $281.43. About 1.48 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 192,358 shares to 729,178 shares, valued at $37.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 324,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,532 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout owns 26,725 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 362,420 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Utah Retirement reported 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stifel holds 4,818 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,892 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Inc invested in 460,596 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Viking Global Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 342,079 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa accumulated 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 25,577 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Texas-based Maverick Capital Ltd has invested 1.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 77,875 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. Hand Fred had sold 4,075 shares worth $713,906. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $1.30 million was made by Katz Marc on Monday, February 4. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold $426,900 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Vecchio Jennifer sold 800 shares worth $136,646.

