Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake By $51.95 Million; Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 42.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 546,884 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 749,210 shares with $71.18M value, down from 1.30M last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $22.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $127.35. About 771,721 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 35 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 34 reduced and sold their positions in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 14.76 million shares, up from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 26 Increased: 25 New Position: 10.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) stake by 507,907 shares to 607,907 valued at $42.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 57,846 shares and now owns 277,846 shares. Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) was raised too.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Total System Services – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ TSS, TYPE, GHDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Colonial Trust has 0.22% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Paloma Prtn Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Commonwealth Bankshares Of stated it has 339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Tx holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 77,150 shares. Fiera reported 0.22% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Maple owns 5,100 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.79% or 104,672 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 5,649 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset accumulated 2,208 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 76,792 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 64,683 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp invested in 0% or 3,149 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% or 99,587 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 42 shares. Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 7,809 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -2.63% below currents $127.35 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund for 103,600 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.62 million shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Q Global Advisors Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 95,646 shares. The Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 564,149 shares.

The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 172,595 shares traded or 18.28% up from the average. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $542.43 million. It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It has a 109.54 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund declares $0.0615 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JFR: Senior Loan CEF With Fully Covered 7.69% Yield At A -12.21% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund At A 13% Discount To Net Asset Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuveen Floating Rate Income – Time To Take Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.