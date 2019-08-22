Samlyn Capital Has Trimmed Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $18.92 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Transamerica Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $628,642

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 33,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 65,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.30M, down from 98,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $497.37. About 103,080 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 551,215 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: DIS, CBS, KHC, TSN, DVN, PXD, ISRG, SUHJY and HTHIY – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 584 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.22% or 2,533 shares in its portfolio. City accumulated 0.01% or 42 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 1,125 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 951 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.8% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Waddell Reed owns 0.7% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 497,782 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Ipg Invest Advisors Limited Company reported 555 shares. Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 1.43% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 83 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc holds 0.05% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Zwj Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 450 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.69 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.06 million shares to 3.31M shares, valued at $165.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 32,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bancshares And Tru has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 267,496 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 15,680 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Pitcairn invested in 0.06% or 6,619 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Llc holds 11,414 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 119 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,411 shares. Raymond James Associates invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall & Sullivan Wa owns 55,922 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 147,071 shares stake. Lpl Limited Com owns 107,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C has 0.6% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora stated it has 36,220 shares. Cornerstone Capital reported 229,211 shares stake.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Fiserv: $22B merger with First Data to close within days – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.