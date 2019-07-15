Samlyn Capital Has Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Position; United States Stl New (X) Shareholder Msdc Management LP Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 22,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 183,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.16 million, up from 160,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43M shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 10.60M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 29C; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE; 12/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Provides Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL – WILL RESTART ONE OF TWO BLAST FURNACES AND STEELMAKING FACILITIES AT ITS GRANITE CITY WORKS PLANT; 07/03/2018 – Trump’s tariff leads U.S. Steel to reopen big steelmaking facility

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.67M for 8.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth reported 0.15% stake. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 48,526 shares. Capital Ww has 2.66% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 57.14 million shares. Mcrae Cap Mngmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,155 shares. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Karpus Mngmt Inc invested in 2,866 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc reported 295,204 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.37 million are owned by Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability. Proffitt & Goodson invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acropolis Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 7,818 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 20,000 are owned by Ally Financial Incorporated. Country Club Tru Na has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 0.83% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,838 shares.