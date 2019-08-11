Samlyn Capital Has Raised By $108.38 Million Its Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Stake; Carriage Services (CSV) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Carriage Services Inc (CSV) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 48 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 39 trimmed and sold holdings in Carriage Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 13.14 million shares, up from 12.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Carriage Services Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 24 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) stake by 356.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 459,255 shares as Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 587,900 shares with $138.97 million value, up from 128,645 last quarter. Biogen Inc (Call) now has $43.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 1.04M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 16,553 shares to 156,377 valued at $47.02 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Williams Sonoma Inc (Put) (NYSE:WSM) stake by 681,200 shares and now owns 118,800 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 22. H.C. Wainwright maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $400 target in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold”.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DENNER ALEXANDER J bought $27.21 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. The company has market cap of $399.88 million. It operates through two divisions, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. It has a 38.12 P/E ratio. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, consultation, and transportation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and services.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15,006 activity.