Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Cim Investment Mangement Decreased by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 75.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 565,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 183,328 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52M, down from 749,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 517.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – DIVIDEND OF 0.85 EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.50 EUROS); 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 5,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,292 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 19,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,718 shares to 36,801 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Street Inc Nc has 4.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Azimuth Capital Limited Com accumulated 1.8% or 136,577 shares. Connors Investor Svcs owns 108,328 shares. Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,132 shares. The Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Lc has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Girard Ptnrs accumulated 136,498 shares. Neumann Mngmt holds 3.21% or 26,184 shares. Vision Capital Management Inc accumulated 75,336 shares or 3.91% of the stock. Murphy Cap invested in 152,686 shares or 4.51% of the stock. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,049 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. F&V Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coldstream holds 1.37% or 83,324 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 250,100 shares. Lbmc Advsrs stated it has 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Citizens Bancshares has invested 0.83% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). State Street Corp has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Shine Advisory reported 306 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 1.03M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. The Missouri-based Enterprise Financial has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ameritas Inv has 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,847 shares. Moreover, M&T Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 17,570 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 67,688 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.09% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 82,446 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Grp Inc. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund invested in 3,395 shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.89 million shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $182.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Falcon Minerals Corp by 236,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).