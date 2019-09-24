Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Position in Burlington Stores (BURL) by $48.91 Million as Stock Value Rose; Synovus Financial (SNV) Stock Value Rose While Schneider Capital Management Increased Stake

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 152,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, up from 132,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.04 million shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 287,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 717,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.15M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $198.46. About 723,969 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Gross Margin 41.2%, Up About 35 Basis Points; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL)

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 41,200 shares to 46,014 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,868 shares, and cut its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 16.53% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.21 per share. BURL’s profit will be $93.44 million for 35.19 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Burlington Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.68% EPS growth.