Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Its Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Holding by $3.97 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $1.07 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 330,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.50% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.40 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $440.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 1.22M shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 565 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 04/04/2018 – Much of the focus of late has been on Walmart’s rival Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18,585 shares to 11,566 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,180 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% negative EPS growth.

