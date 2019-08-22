Samlyn Capital Has Lowered Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake; Shorts at Pattern Energy Group – Class A (PEGI) Lowered By 1.12%

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 33.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 33,187 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock rose 4.52%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 65,364 shares with $37.30 million value, down from 98,551 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $57.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $501.64. About 219,136 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Pattern Energy Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PEGI) had a decrease of 1.12% in short interest. PEGI’s SI was 10.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.12% from 11.03M shares previously. With 647,100 avg volume, 17 days are for Pattern Energy Group Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PEGI)’s short sellers to cover PEGI’s short positions. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 425,918 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Selling Chile Operation to Affiliates of Arroyo Energy Investors; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN’S PUERTO RICO FARM SANTA ISABEL OPERATING BUT NOT FULLY; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 17/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS PACT TO SELL OPS IN CHILE FOR $67M; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Enters Agreement to Sell Operations in Chile

Pattern Energy Group Inc. operates as an independent power firm that owns and operates power projects in the United States, Canada, and Chile. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. As of March 1, 2017, the firm had a portfolio of 18 wind power projects with a total owned capacity of 2,644 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It sells electricity and renewable energy credits primarily to local utilities and local liquid independent system organizations markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Pattern Energy Group Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 77.28 million shares or 1.55% less from 78.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Pattern Energy (NASDAQ:PEGI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pattern Energy has $28 highest and $23.5000 lowest target. $25.83’s average target is -2.23% below currents $26.42 stock price. Pattern Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 14. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Bank of America. The stock of Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by Oppenheimer.

Among 4 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical has $68400 highest and $57500 lowest target. $603’s average target is 20.21% above currents $501.64 stock price. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $625 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. Myriam Curet also sold $2.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, July 23.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00M for 53.14 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.