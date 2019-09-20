Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $22.56 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 270,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.84 million, up from 228,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $115.96. About 462,912 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 29.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 981,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.18 million, up from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 660,652 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jacobs Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 531,455 shares. Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 71,364 shares. New York-based Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Prudential Finance has 573,022 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,147 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Zebra Management Lc reported 13,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited invested in 0.04% or 13.49 million shares. Meeder Asset invested in 18,416 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bridgeway Management Inc holds 209,500 shares.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 352,641 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $174.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 926,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 11,200 shares to 127,180 shares, valued at $28.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 23,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,473 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

