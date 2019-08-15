Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Its Position in Biogen (Call) (BIIB) as Shares Rose; Scopus Asset Management LP Raised Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake by $60.03 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 800.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 800,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 900,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.70M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 140,701 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC)

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) by 356.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 459,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 587,900 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.97M, up from 128,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $226.87. About 291,343 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 33,187 shares to 65,364 shares, valued at $37.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 290,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,002 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,112 were reported by Signaturefd Lc. 48,900 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 307,976 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 2.55M shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 11,728 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 467,379 shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 2,815 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 100 shares. Korea holds 176,803 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Tree Management L P, a Texas-based fund reported 33,502 shares. Moreover, Chesley Taft And Assocs Lc has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,542 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 1,343 shares. Inv House Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Holderness stated it has 1,130 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $82.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 170,535 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Shufro Rose & Company Limited Liability invested in 30,930 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 6,851 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 3,482 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 22,799 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 2,790 are held by Two Sigma Secs Lc. Bb&T Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,250 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 54 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Somerville Kurt F reported 6,450 shares. Lathrop Investment Mgmt stated it has 210,004 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP holds 0.15% or 9,939 shares in its portfolio.

