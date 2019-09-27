Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding; Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $3.31 Million

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 24,698 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Majedie Asset Management Ltd holds 134,064 shares with $17.99M value, down from 158,762 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 14.89M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 139.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 203,889 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 349,760 shares with $45.48 million value, up from 145,871 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $96.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 1.62M shares traded or 55.67% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q TOTAL INCOME 93.3B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QUARTER PROFIT WAS 48.43 BILLION RUPEES

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) stake by 158,296 shares to 876,883 valued at $48.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Burlington Stores Inc (Call) (NYSE:BURL) stake by 887,875 shares and now owns 117,700 shares. Transunion was reduced too.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

