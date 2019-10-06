Samlyn Capital Has Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake; Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 227.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc acquired 836,027 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.20M shares with $54.57 million value, up from 367,252 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 10.09 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,640 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 278,497 shares with $37.64M value, down from 282,137 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $41.44B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.97. About 1.95M shares traded or 8.19% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 2.20 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors holds 60,876 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com owns 17,208 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank reported 16,513 shares. Rock Springs Capital Lp invested in 1.05M shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,639 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 2.93 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spc Financial reported 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc has 18,364 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 4.12 million shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has 0.56% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers higher after Opdivo update – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.19% above currents $50.75 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Neutral” rating.

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) stake by 287,681 shares to 717,894 valued at $122.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) stake by 103,288 shares and now owns 501,185 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 136 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0.17% or 18,386 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.58M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Patten holds 4,576 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group accumulated 62,912 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va owns 65,811 shares. Voya Investment Limited Co holds 0.04% or 143,580 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Iberiabank Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,762 shares. Foster And Motley accumulated 3,692 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 87,954 shares. Moreover, Stock Yards Savings Bank And Trust has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,500 shares. 253,667 are owned by Sands Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp has 2.8% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 0.64% above currents $160.97 stock price. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Thursday, August 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $15200 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 31. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 31 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Monday, June 3 with “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65M for 29.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned With Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) -6.1% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: A Tale Of Outstanding Growth, Misleading EPS And An Overpriced Stock – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Dollar General Is Bucking the Trend – Forbes” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General to roll into two new states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.