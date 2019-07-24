Samlyn Capital Has Increased Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Holding by $1.16 Million; Valuation Declined; Ally Finl (ALLY) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake as Stock Rose

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 96,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.88. About 4.90M shares traded or 441.56% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 130,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.81 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.84 million, down from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merus N V by 23,168 shares to 176,835 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ally Financial Is Coasting on Strong Auto Originations – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally Financial Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Wsj.com published: “Goldman Sachs, Ally Financial Beat the Fed to a Rate Cut – Wall Street Journal” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘The Golden Age Of Financial Data Connectivity’: What MX Technologies Does For Financial Institutions – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Jony Ive Leaves Apple; Savings Accounts See Rate Cuts – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru Inc, a New York-based fund reported 28,562 shares. Franklin Resource has 614,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 20,608 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,671 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 44,569 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 15,025 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,839 shares. 10,361 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 3,745 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 14,600 shares. 949,833 were accumulated by Rhenman Prns Asset Mngmt Ab. Fmr Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 8.27M shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested in 83,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 8, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intra-Cellular Therapies: Caution Ahead Of Major Events This Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Is Tanking Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 163,424 shares to 331,858 shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 708,365 shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).