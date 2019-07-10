Samlyn Capital Has Decreased Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Trimmed Simulations Plus (SLP) Position By $620,340

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) stake by 9.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 29,540 shares as Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)’s stock rose 22.23%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 278,475 shares with $5.88M value, down from 308,015 last quarter. Simulations Plus Inc now has $499.18 million valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 103,166 shares traded or 66.39% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 27.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 50.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 259,879 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 258,341 shares with $29.61 million value, down from 518,220 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 1.61M shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold SLP shares while 25 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 1.61% more from 6.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 3,115 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) or 12,301 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 143,551 shares stake. State Street invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 1,219 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 606,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,066 shares. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0% in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP). Legal And General Public Llc holds 0% or 1,888 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 86,808 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Intl Gru owns 0% invested in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) for 7,339 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has 51,311 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 11,600 shares. Gru One Trading LP invested in 340 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $345,210 activity. $345,210 worth of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) was sold by WOLTOSZ WALTER S.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) stake by 84,790 shares to 528,690 valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc stake by 33,000 shares and now owns 324,725 shares. Destination Xl Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) was raised too.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 504,258 shares to 4.40M valued at $179.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 348,612 shares and now owns 954,282 shares. Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, May 2. Nomura maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.11 billion activity. Shares for $554.74 million were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander on Tuesday, February 5. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. Howe Stephen R. Jr. also bought $50,190 worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, March 5.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $519.92 million for 11.14 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H And Co has invested 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company owns 498,944 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt Inc owns 21,800 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Baltimore owns 1.53% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 76,130 shares. Millennium Management Limited Co reported 1.20 million shares. Century Cos Inc invested in 1.75M shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 60,509 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 4,215 shares. 24,412 are held by Nomura Hldgs Inc. First Allied Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 631 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 4,153 shares. Ls Investment holds 0.04% or 5,927 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Capital holds 6,759 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).