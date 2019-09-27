Samlyn Capital Has Decreased Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Stake; Origin Asset Management Llp Has Upped Radian Group (RDN) Stake By $1.55 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 23.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 175,377 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 564,782 shares with $45.10 million value, down from 740,159 last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 521,925 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Leidos Puts Real-Time Training Capability in Warfighters’ Hands Before They Deploy; 14/05/2018 – Forbes Names Leidos to its 2018 America’s Best Employers list; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Radian Group Inc (RDN) stake by 432.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp acquired 70,400 shares as Radian Group Inc (RDN)’s stock declined 3.80%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 86,677 shares with $1.98 million value, up from 16,277 last quarter. Radian Group Inc now has $4.69B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 496,155 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 10/05/2018 – Radian Group Completes Previously Announced $50M Shr Repurchase Program in Advance of Its July 31, 2018, Expiration Date; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 07/03/2018 Radian Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q EPS 52c; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN REPORTS PURCHASE OF ENTITLE DIRECT; 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 28/03/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – NO OTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE ANNOUNCED

Among 3 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Leidos Holdings has $9700 highest and $8100 lowest target. $89’s average target is 5.03% above currents $84.74 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 9 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Leidos Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Oct. 29, 2019 at 8:00AM (ET) – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leidos receives $73M Navy award – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos’ Sea Hunter Makes History Again – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $171.13M for 17.80 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radian to redeem $72.4M of 2021 notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Radian to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Radian’s (RDN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Increase Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Radian Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.