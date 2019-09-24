Samlyn Capital Has Cut Kohls (KSS) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Marathon Pete Com (MPC) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Raised Its Holding

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 760,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 293,849 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.97M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $49.03. About 2.27M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Net $75M; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 03/04/2018 – Kohl’s Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S ANNOUNCES ENTERPRISE-WIDE COMMITMENT TO CLOUD COMPUTING

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp Com (MPC) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 20,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 64,530 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61M, up from 43,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 5.46M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: PROBABILITY OF STABLE RATES NEXT QTRS HAS INCREASED; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 05/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL:MPC NOTED SEVERAL UNCERTAINTIES AROUND BASELINE INFLATION PATH; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC WILL LOOK THROUGH 1ST ROUND EFFECTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 84,500 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. 13,000 were accumulated by Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 21,149 shares in its portfolio. 27,238 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. 130,622 were reported by Nordea Invest Management Ab. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Clarivest Asset Limited holds 435,513 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 61,080 shares. 680,100 are owned by Alberta Management Corp. Oarsman Capital invested in 0.89% or 41,183 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 19,338 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Fincl In has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 267,233 shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc holds 5,788 shares. The Georgia-based Cornerstone Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 331,873 shares to 3.52 million shares, valued at $41.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A (Call) by 627,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85M for 14.25 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kohl’s announces C-suite moves – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kohl’s’s (NYSE:KSS) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kohl’s Announces 2025 Sustainability Goals with Focus on Climate Action, Waste and Recycling, and Sustainable Sourcing – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bernard Horn’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Winners and Losers From Last Week’s Oil Surge – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 23, 2019.