Samlyn Capital Decreased Its Stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by $1.23 Million; Bokf Has Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.78 Million

Bokf increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 1,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,946 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.86 million, up from 21,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $18 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.29. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 23/03/2018 – Here’s Jeff Bezos playing beer pong against a robot; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 14.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 7,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 42,790 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 161,119 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 41,666 shares to 210,955 shares, valued at $59.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,346 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 470,991 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.88% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Company reported 1,813 shares. Grassi Management invested in 0.22% or 824 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Ltd invested in 1.05% or 500 shares. 76 are owned by Cordasco Net. Kbc Gp Nv owns 117,018 shares. Telemark Asset Ltd holds 50,000 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.49% stake. Tcw holds 187,564 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8 shares. Antipodean Limited Liability Corp reported 3,650 shares. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,135 shares. Jump Trading reported 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,222 shares to 57,442 shares, valued at $102.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 57,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $147.20M for 16.62 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Invest Management LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Hudson Bay Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 47,626 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 627,315 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc invested in 1,222 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.08% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nuwave Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 206 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Samlyn Limited Company reported 42,790 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Starboard Value Limited Partnership owns 3.18M shares or 13.23% of their US portfolio. 333,641 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding. invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 17,188 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 33,372 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.06% or 12,502 shares.