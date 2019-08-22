Samlyn Capital Cut Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (Call) (LPLA) Stake by $160.77 Million; Valuation Rose; Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stock Price Rose While C-V Starr & Co Trust Increased Holding by $1.20 Million

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 57,945 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (Call) (LPLA) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 346,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 198,569 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 4,154 were reported by Strs Ohio. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability owns 39,306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Castleark Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Proshare Advisors Lc stated it has 10,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, D E Shaw Company has 0.05% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 502,388 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 16,614 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Clarkston Partners invested in 3.42% or 1.48M shares. Hrt Financial Lc invested in 0.05% or 4,180 shares. Nomura Incorporated accumulated 258 shares or 0% of the stock.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 244,940 shares to 675,072 shares, valued at $58.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.17 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Amer Fincl Gp has invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Australia-based Commonwealth Bankshares Of has invested 0.93% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 200 shares. Salem Inv Counselors accumulated 22,778 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.32% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Qci Asset owns 278 shares. Diversified Trust Communications, Tennessee-based fund reported 30,335 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 50,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Comm holds 0.01% or 3,844 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.87% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cushing Asset Mgmt LP reported 2.18 million shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.03% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Coastline Trust has invested 0.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).