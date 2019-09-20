Samlyn Capital Cut Its Holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) as Share Value Declined; Moore Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Splunk (SPLK) as Shares Rose

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $121.88. About 3.49M shares traded or 77.16% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 39.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 80,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 121,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 201,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.47 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S NEW PRESIDENT TO CONSIDER CHANGES TO MINING CODE – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany S. Kent Joins Bernstein’s Atlanta Office as Financial Advisor; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees Mid- to High-Single-Digit FY18 Comparable Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 06/04/2018 – Variety: Tiffany Haddish to Produce Comedy Series `Unsubscribed’ in Development at HBO

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.10M for 26.25 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 73,784 shares to 405,642 shares, valued at $38.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 579,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Luxury retailers gain on Hong Kong relief – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tiffany +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tiffany & Co. Announces Tiffany & Love, the New Fragrances for Him and for Her – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 350,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 25,971 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co holds 46 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na has 1,712 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Management Inc invested in 4,530 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.26% or 15,955 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 61,819 shares. Cookson Peirce And Co Inc holds 0.06% or 5,595 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Coastline Tru Comm, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nicholas Prns LP has invested 0.55% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 249,303 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).