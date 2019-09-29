Samlyn Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Tjx Cos New (TJX); As Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Declined, Congress Asset Management Company Trimmed Holding

Congress Asset Management Company decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 97.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company sold 204,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $384,000, down from 210,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 101.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 584,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45M, up from 578,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fosun Limited invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dodge Cox invested 0.88% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Tn reported 39 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 16,472 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 125,521 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company owns 5,960 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1.04M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 93,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 19,336 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.49% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 4.20M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 260,983 shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,227 shares to 56,087 shares, valued at $60.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Skechers Usa Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 287,681 shares to 717,894 shares, valued at $122.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 760,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,849 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 370,597 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.87% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 1.27 million shares. Westend Advsrs Limited Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 326,373 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc accumulated 116,878 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 4,422 shares. 59,542 are held by Hills Retail Bank And. Associated Banc accumulated 7,119 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 460,089 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 377,734 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Llc has 1.41% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Park National Oh holds 0.35% or 122,960 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Natixis Advsr LP reported 0.17% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).