Samlyn Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Clovis Oncology (CLVS); Epam Sys (EPAM) Shareholder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Its Holding

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 421.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 9,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 11,993 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 335,636 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 157.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 582,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 953,711 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.18M, up from 370,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 3.10M shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 23/03/2018 – Clovis Oncology Initiates Early Access Program for Rucaparib as Treatment and as Maintenance Therapy in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer in Europe; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 08/03/2018 – CLVS NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FOR RUCAPARIB HIGH DOSAGE STRENGTH; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 1,752 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Co holds 6,025 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap owns 20,324 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 79 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Martin Currie Limited invested 3.48% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Asset One Ltd holds 25,341 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1.42M shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt reported 6,952 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Research invested in 2,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark invested in 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $892.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 18,397 shares to 10,419 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 244,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,714 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $279,576 activity.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32,492 shares to 24,950 shares, valued at $47.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (Call) (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 777,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,500 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 64,218 shares. Spark Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.83% invested in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 809,269 shares. 75,175 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Ww Invsts, California-based fund reported 1.76M shares. Rice Hall James Associate Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 208,053 shares. 45,175 are held by Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Com. Proshare Llc invested in 21,804 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) for 84,763 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc has 693,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 339,887 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested 0% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). D E Shaw & Co invested in 949,612 shares. Savings Bank Of America De owns 473,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio.