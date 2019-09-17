Samlyn Capital Boosted Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position by $23.78 Million as Stock Rose; Reaves W H & Company Boosted Nrg Energy Com (NRG) Position by $13.71 Million as Shares Declined

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NRG) by 716.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 391,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 446,338 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68M, up from 54,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 2.40M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY – ON MARCH 22, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT WITH NRG, PROVIDING FOR DIRECT NEGOTIATION BY NRG WITH THIRD-PARTY PURCHASER OF CANAL 3; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 8.17M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.81M, up from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 9.86M shares traded or 58.24% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 16/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HOLDING IN CLEARING CORP. OF INDIA NOW 9.9%; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT ON CEO NOT ADDITIONAL; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 05/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD (ICICIBC) – NEWS CLARIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS GOING FORWARD FOCUS WILL BE ON RESOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – ICICI WILL CUT NET NPA RATIO TO 1.5% BY MARCH 2020: KOCHHAR; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd invested in 117,183 shares. Cambridge Inv Research invested 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 8,380 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Cibc Mkts Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 110,950 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 50 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 12,275 shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 0.02% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 143,272 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 191,784 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 47,000 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.11% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 67,700 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 271,812 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 2.75 million shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 36,436 shares to 624,338 shares, valued at $105.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX) by 9,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,414 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

More recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More important recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICICI Bank – Know The Risks First – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 111,096 shares to 26,157 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 175,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,782 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).